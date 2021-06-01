MANKATO — Area counties combined for only five newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
It was the third straight time the south-central region had fewer than 10 new cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update. There was no update on Memorial Day.
The last time south-central Minnesota had three straight updates with fewer than 10 cases was in mid-June 2020.
As vaccine percentages rose statewide and regionwide this spring, case numbers have plummeted. Hospitalizations have dwindled as well.
About 53.4% of residents 16 and older in the region have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday's update. About 57.5% have received at least one dose.
Statewide, about 58.9% of residents 16 and older have completed their vaccinations. About 64.6% received at least one dose.
South-central Minnesota did end May with more COVID-19 deaths than April had, but both totals were still well below tolls from August 2020 to March 2021. May's nine deaths were a slight rise from April's seven, while no month between August 2020 and March 2021 had fewer than 13.
The five new cases in the region Tuesday were in five different counties. Four other counties, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Waseca, and Faribault, had no new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 1
- Brown County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
