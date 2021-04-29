MANKATO — Area counties again had a relatively high daily uptick in new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The south-central region combined for 83 newly confirmed cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It had 84 cases confirmed on Wednesday, up from 47 and 46 on the previous two days.
There were no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the region Thursday, after having two on Wednesday. Another 15 deaths linked to the illness statewide raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 7,128.
For new cases, Blue Earth County's 23 were the most in the region. Nicollet, Brown and Le Sueur counties all had at least 10 as well.
All nine area counties had at least three new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 23
- Nicollet County — 12
- Brown County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Martin County — 9
- Faribault County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.