MANKATO — New COVID-19 cases dropped in south-central Minnesota counties this week.
The nine counties combined for 340 newly confirmed cases between Feb. 13-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was a 15.8% drop from the previous week, which had 404 new cases.
This week's case count was higher than weeks in late January and early February, while remaining well below the totals seen in November and December.
The weekly total includes 33 new cases confirmed Friday, a lower tally than the previous two days. There were also no new COVID deaths confirmed in the region, although there were eight confirmed statewide.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,412. South-central Minnesota's toll held steady at 209.
Fewer cases in six of the nine area counties fueled the region's overall drop this week. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties had the most pronounced dips.
After 72 cases confirmed last week, Nicollet County's weekly total decreased to 38. Le Sueur County went from 49 to 24 new cases over the last two weeks.
The other counties with fewer cases this week were Brown, Waseca, Sibley and Martin.
Blue Earth County, Watonwan and Faribault counties all had more cases this week compared to last week. Faribault County had the biggest rise by percentage, jumping from 19 to 35 new cases.
The most new cases by far this week, meanwhile, were in Blue Earth County. It went from 88 to 101 new cases.
Watonwan County's rise was minimal in comparison. Its 24 new cases this week were one more than last week.
For newly confirmed cases Friday, eight of the nine counties had at least one. Sibley County was the only one without any confirmed cases, but it had 10 probable cases, indicating residents had positive antigen tests rather than PCR tests.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Waseca County — 5
- Watonwan County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Brown County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Faribault County — 1
