MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 71 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the biggest daily uptick in more than two weeks.
The last day the counties had more newly confirmed cases was Jan. 12. Case counts had otherwise trended downward since then.
Area counties also reported no new deaths linked to the illness, although there were 16 more COVID deaths statewide, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota has had 6,140 total COVID deaths during the pandemic. The nine counties in south-central Minnesota have had 195 COVID deaths, 27 of them confirmed in January.
Blue Earth County's 17 new cases were the most in the region Thursday. Waseca and Brown counties both had new case counts in the double digits as well.
All nine counties had at least one new case. They've combined for 18,884 cases during the pandemic.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Waseca County — 12
- Brown County — 10
- Nicollet County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Sibley County — 6
- Faribault County — 5
- Martin County — 4
- Watonwan County — 1
The number of residents in the region receiving first doses of the COVID vaccine rose by 5.2% from Monday to Tuesday — the most recent available data. Residents with second doses rose by 10.5% over the same period, according to state vaccine data.
South-central Minnesota had 12,111 residents with first doses and 2,904 with second doses as of Tuesday. Blue Earth and Brown counties have the highest percentage of residents with at least one dose at 5.9%.
