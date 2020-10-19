MANKATO — All nine counties in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The region's 47 combined cases represented an uptick from Sunday. They also pushed south-central Minnesota's total number of cases during the pandemic past the 6,000 mark, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 12, followed by Nicollet County's nine.
The full list of new cases in the nine-county region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Brown County — Eight
- Waseca County — Four
- Sibley County — Four
- Watonwan County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Martin County — Two
- Faribault County — One
There were no new deaths in the area, keeping the pandemic death toll at 64. Statewide, the health department reported another five deaths.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,239. The five latest deaths were a drop from the 17 reported Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.