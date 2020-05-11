MANKATO — Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Watonwan counties had a combined six new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, bringing south-central Minnesota's total to at least 294 since the pandemic began.
Blue Earth County's two new cases bring its total to 67, while Le Sueur County's one raised its count to 30 total, and Watonwan County's three upped its tally to 25.
Of Blue Earth County's 67 cases, six people have been hospitalized and 31 have recovered enough to no longer need isolation, according to county public health data.
The median age for the county's cases is 37. For hospitalizations, the median age is 72 with a range between 62 and 85 years old.
Faribault County had two fewer confirmed cases in its tally than the day before, dropping from 12 to 10. The county's public health department reported three cases linked to the county have been reassigned to Rice County — where the city of Faribault is located — so the numbers would dip over the coming days to reflect the accurate count.
Statewide cases and deaths continued to climb as testing levels hovered just shy of 5,000 per day during the weekend. With 528 new cases confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, the state now has had 11,799 people diagnosed with COVID-19.
The state reported fewer COVID-19 deaths than previous days, which has been the norm on Mondays over recent weeks. Another 13 Minnesotans with COVID-19 died, bringing the state's death toll to 591.
Testing remains an ongoing concern as state officials try to strike a balance between public health and the need to restart sectors of the economy.
Gov. Tim Walz has said testing 5,000 people every day is critical to reopening the economy and three weeks ago announced Minnesota would lead the nation in testing thanks to a “moonshot” project with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. But while the state has approached 5,000 daily tests completed, it still hasn’t reached it.
And while supply shortages were faulted with limited testing in the early weeks of the outbreak, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the capacity is there — and the initial messaging may be to blame.
“We need to do more outreach to make sure people know they can and should be getting tested if they have symptoms,” she said Sunday.
Malcolm reiterated that Monday, telling reporters that people who are experiencing symptoms "can and should be getting tested” and that the state has capacity for that.
But she and Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said the state would not be opening the door anytime soon for testing of Minnesotans showing no symptoms at all.
The state still needs to be judicious in its testing, especially since it’s intensifying focus now on long-term care facilities, Ehresmann said. Also, a negative test doesn’t guarantee that you won’t get the disease.
“A negative test is just a single point in time,” Ehresmann said. “Someone who tests negative today may become infectious tomorrow.”
The state is ramping up efforts to trace the contacts of people who’ve been infected, back to 48 hours before the onset of symptoms, Ehresmann said. Officials are rapidly staffing up on those investigations with a goal of having 460 people making calls by the end of the week, she said.
With Walz’s stay-at-home order set to expire next Monday, state health leaders say they’re collecting information now on COVID-19 and the state’s readiness for a surge of hospitalizations to help the governor decide whether to extend the restrictions or let them expire.
The stay-home order, in place in some form since late March, has become increasingly controversial as the economic fallout from the disease continues, especially for the state’s restaurants and bars, which remain takeout-only.
There are “active conversations” happening now about what the next steps should be on the stay-home order, Malcolm told reporters Monday.
“We’re in the compiling-all-the-data stage,” she said, including projections on case growth, intensive care capacity and supplies of protective gear for health workers, as well as economic data.
