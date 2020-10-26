MANKATO — All but one county in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The eight counties with new cases combined for 29, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Only Martin County didn't have new cases.
Nicollet County accounted for the most new cases with eight, followed by seven in Le Sueur County.
Blue Earth County, the region's most populous county, typically has the most new daily cases but only had two Monday. Mondays and Tuesday regularly have lower case counts than other days due to reporting lags from the weekend.
The full list of new cases in the area include:
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Le Sueur County — Seven
- Faribault County — Four
- Brown County — Three
- Blue Earth County — Two
- Waseca County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
Statewide, another four Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's death toll rose to 2,353 since the pandemic began.
None of the latest fatalities occurred in south-central Minnesota. The area did have one newly confirmed COVID death in Martin County over the weekend, however, bringing south-central Minnesota's death toll to 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.