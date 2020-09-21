MANKATO — Eight south-central Minnesota counties had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The region's 44 combined cases were lower than Sunday's high total but fairly in line with counts from previous days. Sunday's update from the Minnesota Health Department included 98 new cases in Waseca County alone, although most were from a backlog related to outbreaks at the prison in Waseca.
Waseca County is set to have free drive-through COVID testing this week in response to rising cases.
The testing site will now be at the Waseca County Fairgrounds from 12-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The health department is asking people to register beforehand at www.primarybio.com/r/waseca.
Waseca County only had one new COVID case confirmed Monday. Blue Earth County's 13 were the most in the region.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Martin County — 10
- Brown County — Seven
- Nicollet County — Five
- Sibley County — Five
- Watonwan County — Two
- Waseca County — One
- Le Sueur County — One
Statewide, four more Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's death toll is now 1,969 since the pandemic began.
COVID deaths have slowed down in south-central Minnesota since an uptick from mid-August to mid-September.
COVID hospitalizations across the state rose slightly Monday. There were seven more people hospitalized either in or out of intensive care units compared to Sunday.
