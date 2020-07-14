MANKATO — All but one county in south-central Minnesota had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday.
Blue Earth County's 13 new cases were the most in the nine-county region, which combined for 35 total. Watonwan County was the sole county without new positives, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The newly identified cases come as Blue Earth County's COVID-19 hospitalizations again rose this week.
At least 11 of the county's 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations have occurred since June 16. A spike in cases among bargoers began in mid-June and new case counts have been steady since.
The county's uptick in hospitalizations since mid-June is in contrast to a statewide trend of lower hospitalizations in recent weeks. The number of intensive care unit hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Minnesota dipped to 107 Tuesday, the lowest figure since April 23, according to health department data.
The state's COVID-19 death toll ticked up Tuesday. The latest six fatalities were the most since July 8 and brought Minnesota's total death toll during the pandemic to 1,510.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Nicollet County — Five
- Waseca County — Four
- Faribault County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Martin County — One
- Sibley County — One
