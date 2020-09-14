MANKATO — All nine south-central Minnesota counties had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The region combined for 30 new cases with Blue Earth County's 12 being the most, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Sibley County — Four
- Martin County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
- Waseca County — One
- Brown County — One
- Faribault County — One
South-central Minnesota had no new COVID deaths Monday, although the region's pandemic death toll rose over the weekend.
Two Waseca County deaths confirmed Sunday raised the region's total to 23 COVID fatalities over roughly the last month — since Aug. 12. The nine-county region had 28 total deaths linked to COVID over roughly the four months before then — April 9-Aug. 11.
Statewide, only three new COVID deaths were reported Monday. The previous four days had 13, 9, 13 and 15 reported COVID deaths.
Minnesota's COVID hospitalization levels continued trending in an encouraging direction. The state had one fewer intensive care unit hospitalization and seven fewer hospitalizations outside ICUs.
Non-ICU hospitalizations also dipped below 100 statewide for the first time since April 13, according to the health department. State officials have warned hospitalization totals will likely rise in the near future, as case totals remain high and hospitalizations typically lag behind high case counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.