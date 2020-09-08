MANKATO — All nine south-central Minnesota counties had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The counties combined for 25 new cases in what was a relatively less severe day for COVID in the region and state after the long Labor Day weekend. New cases were also low Monday.
Waseca County's recent uptick in cases continued with its eight new positives being the most in the region, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had the next most new cases with seven Tuesday. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — Eight
- Blue Earth County — Seven
- Nicollet County — Two
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
- Brown County — One
- Watonwan County — One
- Sibley County — One
- Martin County — One
Statewide, two more Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,862.
Hospitalizations for COVID across the state dropped for the second straight day. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care units, 135, dropped by one, while hospitalizations outside ICUs, 122, dropped by 17.
State health officials have warned about how the state's high number of COVID cases over the last month or so could cause hospitalizations to rise. So far it hasn't happened, although the incoming influenza season presents another concern.
COVID-19 cases were first confirmed in Minnesota late in the 2019-2020 flu season. The 2020-2021 flu season will likely overlap more with COVID-19's continued circulation in communities until a vaccine becomes available.
