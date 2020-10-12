MANKATO — Seven south-central Minnesota counties had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The 18 combined cases in the region marked the smallest daily increase since August. Mondays and Tuesdays, however, typically have smaller case upticks than days later in the week because of reporting lags from the weekend.
Le Sueur County had the most new cases in the area with five, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County, usually the regional leader in new cases per day due to its higher population, only had one new case confirmed Monday. Brown, Martin, Waseca and Sibley counties joined Le Sueur County in having more than Blue Earth.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Le Sueur County — Five
- Brown County — Four
- Martin County — Three
- Waseca County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Blue Earth County — One
- Faribault County — One
Statewide, Minnesota reported three more COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,144.
The state also had 1,178 total new COVID-19 confirmed Monday. The high figure came despite Sunday's testing numbers being lower than the previous four days.
