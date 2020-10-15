MANKATO — Seven counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
It was again a relatively small rise in new cases for the region. Daily upticks during the last four days haven't exceeded 31, after ranging between 38 and 67 over the previous four days, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Brown County had the most new cases in the region with five, followed by four each in Waseca and Faribault counties.
Blue Earth County's three new cases continued its trend of lower daily upticks over the last week. Sibley and Martin counties, meanwhile, didn't have any newly confirmed cases Thursday.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Brown County — Five
- Waseca County — Four
- Faribault County — Four
- Blue Earth County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
- Nicollet County — One
Statewide, it was another grim day for COVID as another 19 Minnesotans died of the illness. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,199.
Deaths and hospitalizations are up statewide in recent days. Blue Earth County's COVID hospitalizations are lower than last week, however, with two people hospitalized as of Wednesday.
