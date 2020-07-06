MANKATO — After a huge testing day in Madelia last week, Watonwan County led south-central Minnesota with 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
Health officials expected cases to tick up in the already hard-hit county once test results from Madelia started coming back over the holiday weekend. Another testing site is scheduled for Wednesday in St. James.
Watonwan County's cases per capita and positive test rates are by far the highest in south-central Minnesota, although the coronavirus continues to circulate elsewhere in the region, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had the next most new cases with nine Monday. The latest cases continue the county's upward trend since clusters were linked to Mankato bargoers in June.
The health department reported new cases in four other counties in the region as well. Only Waseca, Faribault and Sibley counties didn't have new cases Monday, with the full list of new cases including:
- Watonwan County — 10
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Brown County — One
- Martin County — One
As cases sharply rose in the region over the past few weeks, more long-term care facilities have had exposures. The latest facilities with cases in the Mankato area are Water's Edge in Blue Earth County and Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows in Nicollet County.
