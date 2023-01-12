MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 118 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases to start January, the lowest weekly total since April 2022.
The new cases were a 24.4% decline from the 156 during the previous week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
So far the area's fall and winter COVID-19 seasons haven't approached the severity of the first years of the pandemic.
Area hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose from 16 to 18 over the last two reporting weeks, a modest increase. The highest weekly hospitalization total in recent months was 26 from Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
Although it's been a milder stretch for COVID-19 in the region, area counties did have one more death from the illness. The fatality occurred in a Nicollet County resident, raising the nine-county area's pandemic death toll to 566.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.