MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 65 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a drop from Monday's 125.
Tuesdays and Mondays regularly have smaller case upticks than the rest of the week. Monday's total appeared to be high due to reporting lags related to the long holiday weekend.
Area counties also had no new COVID deaths reported Tuesday, the second straight day with no fatalities linked to the illness in the region.
The nine-county area remains at 173 total COVID deaths during the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Of the 65 new cases, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined for 26. All nine counties had at least one new case.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Nicollet County — 11
- Waseca County — 10
- Martin County — 8
- Brown County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Faribault County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Watonwan County — 1
Statewide, the health department confirmed another 18 COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,461.
