MANKATO — Area counties combined for 61 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday.
The daily case total was a drop from the 89 confirmed on Wednesday, but higher than Monday and Tuesday's tallies, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll staying the same is a welcome sign after area counties had two more confirmed Wednesday. There were 10 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, however, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 7,054.
Of the 61 new cases confirmed in the nine-county region, Blue Earth County's 18 were the most. Le Sueur County had 13, while all nine counties had at least one.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Le Sueur County — 13
- Nicollet County — 8
- Brown County — 8
- Martin County — 6
- Faribault County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Watonwan County — 2
- Sibley County — 1
This story will be updated.
