MANKATO — Seven area counties combined for 23 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the smallest daily uptick so far in February.
The uptick continues a general trend of lower case counts on Mondays and Tuesdays related to reporting lags from the weekend. Last Tuesday had one of the lower counts in February as well.
South-central Minnesota also had no newly confirmed COVID deaths Tuesday, keeping its pandemic death toll at 211.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported one new COVID death statewide for the second straight day. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,434.
For new cases, Blue Earth and Watonwan counties led the region with six each. Two area counties, Le Sueur and Sibley, had no newly confirmed cases Tuesday.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 6
- Watonwan County — 6
- Nicollet County — 3
- Waseca County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Brown County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
The south-central region had a small uptick in vaccine first doses in the health department's latest update. A total of 30,733 residents received first doses as of Sunday, a 0.1% increase from the previous day.
Second doses rose by 2.6% from the previous day. There were 13,450 area residents who'd completed their vaccine series as of Sunday.
State officials warned about recent severe weather impacting vaccine supplies during the weekend. They said it could take a week or so to get back on schedule.
