MANKATO — An improving COVID-19 situation combined with little testing over the Memorial Day weekend resulted in just two new cases confirmed Wednesday in south-central Minnesota.
Wednesday's data came from tests completed Sunday afternoon through Monday, a period when minimal testing occurred.
Case counts have been low during the last week anyway, but Wednesday's total marks a new low. The last time a non-holiday had fewer cases was in June 2020, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Seven of the nine area counties didn't have any newly confirmed cases. Le Sueur and Martin counties had one each.
The health department also reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll remained at 7,427.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.