MANKATO — Eight of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday.
The 30 new cases continued an upward trend for the region over the last couple weeks. The percentage of positive tests doubled during that time frame after contact tracing identified clusters of cases among younger adults in the Mankato area.
Nicollet and Blue Earth counties accounted for half of the new cases.
The full list of new cases includes:
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Blue Earth County — Seven
- Watonwan County — Four
- Faribault County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Waseca County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Martin County — One
Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalization totals continue to trend in an encouraging direction. There were fewer COVID-19 patients who needed care in intensive care units Monday than any day since May 2.
Another 10 Minnesotans died of the illness, however, raising the state's death toll to 1,435 since the pandemic began. A Rice County resident in their 40s was among the 10 who died.
