MANKATO — Blue Earth County was one of seven counties in the region with new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday.
The county's nine new cases were the most among the seven counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Faribault and Sibley were the two counties in south-central Minnesota without any new cases.
The region combined for 20 new cases overall in the health department's latest update.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Martin County — Three
- Nicollet County — Two
- Waseca County — Two
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
- Brown County — One
Minnesota also had four new COVID deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,580 since the pandemic began. Despite cases rising in recent weeks, the state's daily increases in deaths have remained in the single digits since early July.
Hospitalizations, however, sharply rose statewide Tuesday. The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID in intensive care units rose from 126 to 138, while those hospitalized outside ICUs rose from 131 to 156.
This story will be updated.
