MANKATO — COVID-19 case counts settled back down Wednesday after a high total on Tuesday.
Tuesday's 18 newly confirmed cases in south-central Minnesota were the most since late May, but the total included cases from over the weekend. The Minnesota Department of Health no longer updates cases on weekends.
Wednesday's total fell back down to five, according to the health department. Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties each had two new cases, while Sibley County had one.
Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,630.
The south-central region's vaccination rate again ticked up slightly Wednesday. About 57% of the nine-county region's 16-and-older population is now completely vaccinated, up 0.1% from the previous day.
