MANKATO — The number of new COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota counties leveled out this week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The 1,659 newly confirmed cases in the nine-county region from Nov. 28-Dec. 4 were only 1.5% more than the previous week, which had only six reporting days due to the Thanksgiving holiday. If Thanksgiving numbers were factored into last week's total, it's possible this week's raw total would be lower rather than slightly higher.
A leveled out new case count over the last two weeks raises more questions than answers about how weekly case counts are trending in the region.
One one hand the minimal uptick and 1,659 new cases are encouraging in comparison to the 2,428 new cases from two weeks before. This week and the week with 2,428 cases also had roughly similar testing levels.
On the other hand, this week's case count was similar to last week's despite far fewer tests being conducted during a period including most of this week. The week of Nov. 25-Dec. 2 had 5,244, or 26.5%, fewer tests than the previous week.
Both weeks had positivity rates, the percent of tests resulting in positive cases, around 10%. If this week had as much testing as the previous week and the positivity rate remained at 10%, this week would've had more than 500 additional cases.
The Thanksgiving holiday makes it even harder to get a read on what direction the numbers are trending. It creates some uncertainty about how comparable the last two weeks are to previous weeks.
Another week of data should provide more clarity. For now, case counts remain high but not nearly as lofty as the record numbers from a couple weeks back.
Like the weekly positivity rates reported Thursday, there was also much variance between counties in the raw case counts this week. Five counties had fewer cases this week while four had more cases.
Blue Earth, Brown and Le Sueur counties had slight downticks while Waseca and Watonwan counties had bigger drops. Nicollet and Faribault counties had smaller upticks while Watonwan and Martin had upward spikes.
The nine-county region also had another COVID death confirmed Friday, the latest in a monthlong surge of fatalities in south-central Minnesota. The death occurred in a Martin County resident in their mid to late 40s.
They were the 114th confirmed COVID death in the region during the pandemic. Of the 114, 45 were confirmed in the past month alone as cases and hospitalizations skyrocketed in area counties.
The Martin County resident was among 61 COVID deaths reported statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,845.
Area counties also combined for 229 new COVID cases Friday, according to the health department. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 49
- Le Sueur County — 33
- Brown County — 29
- Nicollet County — 28
- Martin County — 27
- Watonwan County — 23
- Waseca County — 20
- Faribault County — 12
- Sibley County — 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.