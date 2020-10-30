MANKATO — New COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota counties took a sharp upward turn this week.
The nine counties combined for 426 new cases during the week ending Friday, 84 more than the prior week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The average number of new cases in the area over the previous three weeks was 344.
So cases are up about 24 percent.
Blue Earth County's 116 new cases, up from 87, contributed the most to the regional total.
Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown, Sibley and Faribault counties all joined Blue Earth County in having an uptick in cases. Waseca, Watonwan and Martin counties were the only three with fewer cases than the week before.
Testing data updated as of Wednesday showed the area's rate of tests coming back positive remained stable week over week, an encouraging sign considering positivity rates rose statewide. County-level testing volumes are only updated on a weekly basis, however, meaning high case counts from Thursday and Friday won't be factored in until next week.
After combining for 90 new cases Thursday, the nine counties accounted for 94 more Friday. The average number of new cases over the previous five days was about 48.
The overlapping but not exact windows between the positivity rate data and the new cases over the last two days make it impossible to determine whether high testing volumes contributed to the high number of new cases late this week.
The full list of new cases in area counties Friday included:
- Blue Earth County — 20
- Brown County — 17
- Nicollet County — 12
- Martin County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Sibley County — Nine
- Faribault County — Seven
- Waseca County — Five
- Watonwan County — Three
COVID hospitalizations are also on the rise in south-central Minnesota and statewide. Minnesota set a new record for current COVID hospitalizations Friday, rising to 738 total and 176 in intensive care units.
An analysis of south-central Minnesota hospitalizations found at least seven of the nine counties had residents currently hospitalized with COVID as of Friday. Numbers weren't available for Sibley County, while Brown County reported no current hospitalizations Friday.
Altogether, the other seven counties combined for at least 17 current COVID hospitalizations Friday. Blue Earth County had the most with six, followed by Faribault County's five and Le Sueur County's two.
Nicollet, Waseca, Watonwan and Martin counties all had one current hospitalization each.
Current COVID hospitalizations aren't an indication of how many total hospital beds are occupied in the region. Hospitals need enough room to care for COVID patients along with patients hospitalized with other conditions — it's common for facilities to be about 70% full even under normal circumstances.
Throughout the pandemic, South Central Health Care Coalition Coordinator Eric Weller has said to expect ebbs and flows in case counts within the region. On Friday he said hospitals in south-central Minnesota and elsewhere in the state aren't overflowing but are busy managing their resources these days.
“I think we're holding our own right now," he said. "Our concern would be as the numbers increase."
Space isn't the only concern. Facilities also need enough staff to care for patients, he said.
MPR reported Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin had 230 staff out due to COVID as of Friday. Community spread and exposures were responsible for the majority of the cases.
Wisconsin and all other states surrounding Minnesota have had alarmingly high COVID positivity rates in recent weeks. Minnesota's rate hasn't reached the sky-high rates of its neighbors yet, but its own rate also ticked up this week.
Statewide, the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 3,100 newly confirmed cases of the disease Friday, the first time its daily report topped 3,000 in the pandemic.
Another 18 Minnesotans died of COVID. The latest deaths continue a troubling October of steeply rising COVID deaths across the state, bringing Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 2,437.
