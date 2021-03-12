MANKATO — South-central Minnesota took a concerning turn for the worse in two key COVID-19 metrics this week.
In both new cases and positivity rates — measuring the percent of tests resulting in new cases — area counties hit their highest points since January. The backslide comes as the state, which has more encouraging numbers in comparison, moves to reel in many pandemic restrictions early next week.
Area counties combined for a 4.9% positivity rate between March 3-10, according to the most recent testing data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The rate was 4% during the prior week, and there have now been rises in four of the last five weeks.
A rate above 5% is considered cause for concern. South-central Minnesota was last at 5% during the week ending Jan. 13.
This week’s rate was also the biggest weekly jump since November when positivity rates spiked to their highest point during the pandemic.
The number of new cases confirmed this week followed a similar upward pattern. Weekly cases as of Friday’s health department update rose by about 23% compared to the week before.
This week had 410 newly confirmed cases in the nine area counties. The prior week had 332.
Taken together, the two upticks serve as a reminder of how the pandemic isn’t over despite the quickening vaccination pace. Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project, said the situation isn’t cause for panic yet, but people should keep up mitigation behaviors to ensure the numbers don’t continue to rise.
“My concern is that people are maybe not aware that we’re still in the middle of the end, not at the end,” he said. “The end of the pandemic is a process, not a light switch.”
He’ll be closely watching next week’s testing numbers to see if the rising rates and case numbers lead more people to get checked. The state and school districts have encouraged parents to bring their children for regular testing as a way to control spread in classrooms.
An update sent out by Mankato Area Public Schools late Thursday informed parents about “an increase in positive cases at the secondary level.”
“As of yesterday we had 29 newly confirmed positive cases and 383 reported quarantined cases due to close contact across the district,” the announcement stated. “We are working closely with the South Central Regional Support Team as we see increased positive cases throughout our region.”
Blue Earth County fueled the south-central region’s rising numbers this week. It had 167 new cases, up 72% from the previous week.
The county’s positivity rate rose from 3.5% to 5.6% during a similar time period. Mid-January was the last time it had a positivity rate above the key 5% threshold.
Nicollet County’s positivity rate was similar this week at 5.4%, up from 3.8%. The county actually had a decrease in new cases, from 64 to 60, but it was likely due to a recent drop in testing.
Despite Nicollet County’s testing drop, overall testing in the region was level over the last two weeks. The absence of big swings in testing suggests the higher positivity rate wasn’t an anomaly.
State officials continue to urge Minnesotans to stay vigilant against the disease by wearing masks in public and socially distancing. Their concern stems in part from outbreaks of variants bubbling up in the state.
Statewide pandemic metrics look a bit rosier than south-central Minnesota’s recent numbers, although there are signs of backtracking on a wider scale as well. The state has had a noticeable rise in the number of known, active cases, with counts being higher now than at any point in more than a month.
Minnesota’s overall positivity rate also rose this week to 3%, up from 2.5%. There’s still a big cushion between the current rate and the 5% threshold, but south-central Minnesota’s recent trend shows how quickly cushions can shrink.
Along with Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, Waseca and Faribault also had positivity rates above 5% this week. Faribault County’s 6.5% rate was the highest in the nine-county region.
All four counties ranked within the 17 highest positivity rates in the state this week. Le Sueur and Sibley counties weren’t far behind.
Despite the relatively high placement, Le Sueur was one of four area counties with a lower positivity rate this week. It went from 6% back down to 4.7%.
The other three area counties with lower rates this week were Brown, Watonwan and Martin. Watonwan and Martin both had 2.9% rates, the lowest in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.