MANKATO — Area counties combined for 23 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, one of the smallest daily upticks so far in 2021.
Tuesdays and Mondays usually have lower case numbers due to reporting lags from the weekend. Last week followed a similar pattern of low totals to begin the workweek.
The nine south-central Minnesota counties again had no new COVID deaths confirmed Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's COVID death toll remains at 212. There were four COVID deaths reported statewide, however, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,490.
The 23 new cases in the area included seven in Blue Earth County and five in Nicollet County. Sibley County was the sole one in the south-central region without at least one new case Tuesday.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 7
- Nicollet County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Brown County — 3
- Martin County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
For vaccines, a total of 38,215 area residents received first doses as of Tuesday's update. It equals about 16.4% of the population.
A total of 17,947 residents have received second doses, or 7.7% of the population.
