MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 39 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, one of the smaller upticks over the last month.
Mondays and Tuesdays typically have lower case counts due to reporting lags over the weekend. The 39 new cases Tuesday came after 37 were confirmed on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The nine-county region had no new deaths attributed to COVID in the health department's latest update, although six deaths were reported statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,945.
For new cases confirmed Tuesday, Blue Earth County's 10 were the most in the south-central region. Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties each had six, and all nine counties had at least one.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Nicollet County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Waseca County — 6
- Brown County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
- Sibley County — 1
- Martin County — 1
