MANKATO — Nine area counties combined for 32% more COVID-19 cases over the last week compared to the week before.
It was the fifth straight week with rising case totals. Case counts continue to rise statewide as the contagious delta variant spreads mainly among unvaccinated individuals.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties had 94 new cases between July 24-30, up from 71 between July 17-23, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Going back about a month ago, cases rose by 236% in the region. All nine counties had more cases over the last week than they did a month ago.
Another 19 new cases confirmed Friday contributed to the weekly total. Eight of the nine counties had at least one new case.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 4
- Faribault County — 4
- Sibley County — 3
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Brown County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Nicollet County — 1
- Waseca County — 1
Minnesota had five more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,668.
On vaccines, about 58.9% of south-central Minnesota residents age 12 or older have at least one dose. About 56.4% of the residents are fully vaccinated.
Minnesota overall has 67% of its residents age 12 or older vaccinated with at least one dose. About 63.7% are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.