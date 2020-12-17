MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's nine counties combined for 127 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a rise from the previous three days.
The counties had fewer than 100 new cases each day between Monday and Wednesday. Cases have been on the decline for the last week after surges in early December and late November.
Waseca and Brown counties had the most newly confirmed cases with 19 each Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Waseca County — 19
- Brown County — 19
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Martin County — 16
- Faribault County — 15
- Nicollet County — 14
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Sibley County — 8
- Watonwan County — 6
The region had no new COVID deaths confirmed Thursday. December, however, remains on pace to be south-central Minnesota's deadliest month for COVID yet.
There have been 30 confirmed COVID deaths in the region through December's first 17 days. November, the deadliest month so far, resulted in 40 total COVID deaths.
Statewide, the health department reported 83 COVID deaths Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 4,658.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.