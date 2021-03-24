MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 61 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest daily total so far this week.
The counties again had no new COVID-19 deaths, keeping the region's pandemic death toll at 225, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota had nine newly reported COVID-19 deaths statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 6,798.
The 61 new cases in the south-central region were the most since Friday. The next four days leading up to Wednesday had totals in the 40s or 50s.
Blue Earth County's 19 new cases were the most in the region. Faribault County had the second most with 13.
All other area counties apart from Watonwan County had at least two new cases. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Faribault County — 13
- Brown County — 7
- Martin County — 7
- Nicollet County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Sibley County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
This story will be updated.
