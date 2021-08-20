MANKATO — Area counties combined for 456 new COVID-19 cases during the last week, a 48% jump from the previous week.
All nine counties had more cases between Aug. 14-20 than the prior week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The south-central region has now had seven straight weeks of rising cases, although this week's 48% increase was a smaller jump than the 77% rise last week.
With the rise in cases still outpacing the rise in tests, the region's positivity rate spiked to 8.3% this week. December 2020 was the last time area counties combined for a higher rate.
More cases generally lead to more hospitalizations in the following weeks. Hospitalization counts have been on the rise statewide over the last month, but not yet to the degree seen in southern states with lower vaccination rates.
Minnesota did have 10 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,760.
Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties had the biggest rises in new cases over the last week. Watonwan County went from 11 new cases to 23, while Martin County rose from 11 to 25.
Brown County's case total rose from 42 to 74, a 76% rise.
Blue Earth County's weekly total increased from 83 to 117, a 41% rise. Nicollet County had 51 new cases, up from 30 and a 70% rise.
Waseca County's rise came in between Blue Earth and Nicollet. It had 73 new cases, a 49% rise from last week's 49 cases.
Le Sueur, Sibley and Faribault counties had the smallest rises this week. Faribault County's weekly case total rose by 6%, Le Sueur County by 10% and Sibley County by 23.1%
Every county in the region is considered a hotspot for transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 tracking map.
A total of 89 new cases confirmed Friday contributed to this week's rise. The only county without at least one new case confirmed Friday was Martin County.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Nicollet County — 17
- Brown County — 14
- Waseca County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Watonwan County — 5
- Sibley County — 5
- Faribault County — 3
