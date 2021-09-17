MANKATO — Area counties had a 43% jump in new COVID-19 cases this week, a departure from more steady levels seen last week.
Cases rose by just 1% over the previous two weeks, from 560 to 565. The near plateau was the latest in a series of gradually smaller upticks going back several weeks.
South-central Minnesota's case growth accelerated this week, however, with a rise from 565 to 807, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Eight of the nine counties had rises in cases ranging from 21% to 125%. Sibley County was the only county with a drop in new cases, dipping from 46 to 39.
Minnesota also had 13 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Friday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,983.
Blue Earth County had 229 new cases between Sept. 11-17, up from 158 during the week prior. It was a 45% rise.
Nicollet County had the steepest uptick at 125%. It went from 59 to 133 new cases.
During a similar timeframe, Sept. 10-16, Mankato Area Public Schools reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among students or staff. Nine were in early childhood classes or elementary schools, six were in high schools, and the remaining five were in middle schools or district offices.
The district is at 41 total COVID-19 cases confirmed since Sept. 8, when case tracking began.
A total of 160 new cases confirmed Friday contributed to this week's jump in the region. Blue Earth County's 46 were the most among the nine area counties.
Every county had at least five new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed Friday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 46
- Nicollet County — 29
- Brown County — 17
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Martin County — 15
- Sibley County — 12
- Waseca County — 11
- Faribault County — 10
- Watonwan County — 5
This story will be updated.
