MANKATO — After several weeks of steady totals, south-central Minnesota had a jump in new COVID-19 cases over the last week.
The region's 51 new cases between July 10-16 were a 76% increase from the previous week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The four weeks leading up to July 10-16, in order from most recent to least recent, had 29, 28, 23 and 24 new cases.
Friday's 10 new cases contributed to the jump. It was the second straight day the region had an uptick in the double digits.
Nicollet and Martin counties each had three of the cases. Blue Earth and Watonwan counties each had two.
Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,635.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.