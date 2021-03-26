MANKATO — Despite another 79 COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, south-central Minnesota counties had a slight decline in new cases over the last week.
Area counties combined for 429 new cases between March 20-26, a 3.4% drop from the previous week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The last three weeks have each had more than 400 new cases, after a prior stretch during which weekly cases dropped into the 300s and 200s.
The region had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping its pandemic death toll at 227. Minnesota had seven COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising its toll to 6,821.
For new cases, Brown County's 18 were the most in the south-central region Friday. Blue Earth County's 17 were the next most.
All nine area counties had at least two new cases. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 18
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Nicollet County — 11
- Faribault County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Waseca County — 7
- Sibley County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
This story will be updated.
