MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had slightly more new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday compared to the day before.
Seven counties combined for 32 new cases, up from 28 on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region's new case totals have mostly stayed level in recent days after weeks of higher counts.
No new COVID deaths were reported in the region. Deaths rose sharply in the region over the last month.
The full list of new cases in south-central Minnesota includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Watonwan County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Brown County — Four
- Martin County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Sibley County — Two
Statewide, seven more Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,933.
Hospitalizations for COVID, meanwhile, rose by six for a total of 244. Five of the six new hospitalizations were in intensive care units.
Overall hospitalizations have trended down in September so far. State health officials have warned the numbers could soon rise as community spread remains a problem across the state.
