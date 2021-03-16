MANKATO — Area counties combined for 56 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths Tuesday.
The new cases were a slight uptick from Monday's 50 and relatively high number compared to most other Tuesdays over the past month, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
With no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota, the region's pandemic death toll remained at 224. Minnesota had two more COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state's toll to 6,749 during the pandemic.
For new cases, Blue Earth County's 14 were the most in the nine-county region. Brown County had the second most with 12, followed by Nicollet County's nine.
The only area county without at least one newly confirmed case Tuesday was Waseca. It did have one probable case, however, meaning a resident had an antigen test come back positive rather than a confirmed PCR test.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Brown County — 12
- Nicollet County — 9
- Martin County — 7
- Faribault County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Sibley County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
Tuesday's updated COVID-19 vaccination data showed about 23.5% of south-central Minnesota residents have received at least the first dose. About 12.8% of residents have been completely vaccinated.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.