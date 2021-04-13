MANKATO — COVID-19 case totals remained relatively low in area counties Tuesday.
The 66 newly confirmed cases in the south-central region were about in line with Monday's 68, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Nearly all the previous days in April had at least 70 new cases, as the region continues to experience high levels caused by contagious variants.
Mondays and Tuesdays typically have lower totals due to lags in reporting over the weekend, so the relatively low numbers so far this week aren't unusual. The rest of the week should provide more insight into which direction cases are trending.
Area counties had no newly confirmed deaths Tuesday. Minnesota had three COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising its pandemic death toll to 6,962.
Of the 66 new cases in south-central Minnesota, 29 of them were in Blue Earth County. Nicollet County's 10 were the next most.
All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 29
- Nicollet County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Martin County — 6
- Brown County — 5
- Watonwan County — 4
- Faribault County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Sibley County — 1
This story will be updated.
