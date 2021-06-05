The Free Press and MPR News
MANKATO — New COVID-19 case counts remained low Saturday in south-central Minnesota.
Area counties combined for eight confirmed cases, continuing the stretch of days with fewer than 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. No day in June has had more than 10 new cases so far.
There were also no new deaths linked to the illness in the south-central region, although there were 16 more statewide.
Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,461. The 16 confirmed deaths on Saturday were the highest daily total for the state in about two weeks.
For new cases, Blue Earth and Sibley counties each had three. Nicollet and Martin counties each had one.
Statewide, the vaccination pace has been struggling to regain its traction the past six weeks and is now declining rapidly. Minnesota is down to just over 5,000 new first doses per day, and the rate is falling.
More than 2.8 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.6 million have completed their vaccinations as of Friday’s update.
That works out to about 59.5% of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 64.9% with at least one shot, including 90% of those 65 and older.
In south-central Minnesota, 108,382 residents 16 and older have at least one vaccine dose. A total of 101,122 residents have completed their vaccinations.
The totals equal 54% of the region’s 16-and-older population being completely vaccinated and 57.9% with at least one shot.
Minnesota’s seen notable growth in the number of children ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated since mid-May, when federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.
Health department data shows more than 80,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose. That’s about 28% of that population already with at least one shot. The pace, though, has dropped off significantly following the early surge.
State public health leaders have been pleading with those still not vaccinated to get their shots. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations, including in Mankato.
Gov. Tim Walz last week rolled out incentives, including state park passes and Minnesota State Fair tickets, to nudge people to get their shots. Around 2,000 people have registered to get an incentive so far, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday.
