MANKATO — Six area counties combined for 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a drop from Thursday's 23.
Friday's low total finishes off one of south-central Minnesota's most encouraging weeks during the pandemic. Six of the last seven days have had fewer than 20 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
There were also no COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the region Friday.
Minnesota had five more deaths linked to the illness statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,408.
Of the 12 new cases in the nine-county region, Martin County's four were the most. Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca counties each had two, while Watonwan and Sibley counties had one each.
Le Sueur, Brown and Faribault counties had no new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Martin County — 4
- Blue Earth County — 2
- Nicollet County — 2
- Waseca County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
This story will be updated.
