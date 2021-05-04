MANKATO — Seven area counties combined for 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the region's smallest uptick since April 19.
South-central Minnesota has had a fairly quiet start to May for new cases. The 40 new cases Tuesday came after 50 on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Tuesday, although there were 11 more confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,174.
Blue Earth County, the most populous in the area, continues to account for the biggest proportion of new cases in the south-central region. It had 18 of the 40 new cases Tuesday.
Watonwan County had the next most with six. Brown and Waseca counties didn't report any new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Watonwan County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Nicollet County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Sibley County — 2
This story will be updated.
