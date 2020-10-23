MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's nine counties had more new COVID-19 cases during the last week compared to the week before.
The area combined for 342 new cases between Oct. 16-23, compared to 335 the week before. Testing data from Oct. 14-21 suggest there was also less testing this week, resulting in a jump in the area's positivity rate.
Blue Earth and Nicollet were both among the counties with upticks in new cases and positivity rates.
Nicollet County had the biggest weekly uptick in the area, growing from 32 to 63 new cases. Blue Earth County had a more gradual increase from 78 to 87.
While all but Waseca County had rising positivity rates this week, Le Sueur, Waseca, Brown, Sibley and Faribault counties had fewer new cases than the week before. Watonwan and Martin counties joined Blue Earth and Nicollet in having more cases and rising positivity rates.
This week's new cases pushed Blue Earth County past 2,000 and the south-central Minnesota region past 6,000 for total cases during the pandemic. Area counties have now combined for 6,232 total cases as of Friday.
Eight counties also had newly confirmed COVID cases Friday, with only Faribault County's total remaining the same from Thursday. The full list of new cases in the area includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Nicollet County — 15
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Brown County — Five
- Watonwan County — Four
- Martin County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Sibley County — One
Statewide, Friday’s COVID-19 data delivered more evidence that the pandemic is trending for the worse in Minnesota.
Deaths and cases continue to rise steeply. The health department recorded 13 more deaths atop 55 deaths over the prior two days, part of the deadliest reporting week since late May.
Some 1,700 newly reported cases continued an October with average new counts of more than 1,000 a day. Hospitalizations continue to trend higher, averaging 88 per day over the past week — a record high.
Active confirmed cases of the disease also remain at a record high. The newest COVID-19 numbers come at the end of a week where “record-breaking” has come up often, but not in a good way.
“There is more disease out there — and not just because we’re doing more testing,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday.
She said 565 people were in hospitals with 160 needing intensive care. Both are near their late-May highs in the pandemic.
The deaths reported Friday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,314. Among those who’ve died, about 70% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
The state's average positivity test rate ticked up to 6.7% Friday, significantly over the 5% threshold that health officials find concerning. As of the week ending Wednesday, seven of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had weekly positivity rates higher than 5%.
