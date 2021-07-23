MANKATO — The south-central Minnesota region again had a rise in new COVID-19 cases this week.
Area counties combined for 71 new cases between July 17-23, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
It was a 39% increase compared to the previous week.
There's been a trend of rising cases over the last month. This week's total was about 209% more than the weekly total from about a month ago.
Blue Earth County's 22 new cases, up from 12 during the previous week, were the most in the region this week. Nicollet, Waseca, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin counties all had increases this week as well.
For cases confirmed Friday, Blue Earth County had seven. Nicollet County had two, while Le Sueur and Martin counties each had one.
The region has now had seven straight updates with cases in the double digits. Counties previously went from late May to early July without any such days.
Minnesota had two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,650.
This story will be updated.
