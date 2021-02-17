MANKATO — After a slow start to the week, newly confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped back up Wednesday in south-central Minnesota.
Area counties combined for 60 new cases and no new deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. There were 10 COVID deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,390.
The 60 new cases are more in line with the relatively high daily totals seen last week than the lower case counts Monday and Tuesday.
It's common for Mondays and Tuesdays to have lower totals due to reporting lags from the weekend, followed by higher totals on Wednesdays. February still remains a milder month for COVID so far than January.
Blue Earth County's 21 new cases were the most in the nine-county region Wednesday. Only one area county, Sibley, didn't have any new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Martin County — 10
- Brown County — 9
- Faribault County — 8
- Nicollet County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Waseca County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
For vaccines, 27,840 residents in south-central Minnesota have received their first doses and 9,354 have completed both doses. The totals equal about 12% of the population with first doses and 4% with second doses.
