MANKATO — South-central Minnesota combined for 52 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The newly confirmed cases represent one of the biggest single-day rises in the region over the last 10 days, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Cases otherwise remained lower in recent days.
Blue Earth and Waseca counties accounted for 27 of the 52 cases. All nine counties in the region had at least one new case.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Waseca County — 11
- Martin County — Seven
- Brown County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Watonwan County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Faribault County — One
Encouragingly, the region again had no new COVID deaths Thursday. The region hasn't had any newly reported COVID deaths since Sunday.
Minnesota had nine newly reported COVID deaths overall. The state's pandemic death toll is now 1,942.
Monday will mark six months since Minnesota's first confirmed COVID death. COVID's death toll is already more than four times higher than Minnesota's most deadly six-month flu season during the last decade.
Statewide hospitalization levels held steady Thursday. There were four fewer Minnesotans with COVID in intensive care units but two more hospitalized outside ICUs.
