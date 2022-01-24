MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by one Monday.
The region's latest confirmed death from the illness occurred in Faribault County. The resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota had 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing the state's toll since the pandemic began to 11,193.
Faribault County has the highest COVID-19 death rate among the nine counties in south-central Minnesota. Its 45 total deaths from the illness give it a rate of about 33 per 10,000 residents.
The nine-county region's January death toll rose to 23. After months of higher death tolls — December's 57 were the second most out of all months since the pandemic began — January is on pace for the lowest total since September.
The south-central region's overall pandemic death toll is 442. Unvaccinated Minnesotans are much more likely to be hospitalized and die from the illness compared to vaccinated Minnesotans.
Area counties also combined for 326 newly confirmed cases Monday. Blue Earth County's 90 were the most, and all the counties had at least 11.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 90
• Nicollet County — 44
• Brown County — 44
• Martin County — 36
• Le Sueur County — 33
• Waseca County — 31
• Watonwan County — 24
• Faribault County — 13
• Sibley County — 11
