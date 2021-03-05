MANKATO — An uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations this week pushed south-central Minnesota’s pace above the statewide percentage for first doses.
Area counties had been consistently trailing the statewide pace for first doses until recent days. As of Friday’s update, south-central Minnesota had 17.9% of residents with first doses compared to 17.5% of residents statewide, according to state vaccination data.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s much-anticipated arrival helped boost the local numbers.
A shipment of 1,300 J&J doses came to the South Central Health Care Coalition on Wednesday, said Eric Weller, coalition coordinator. Health care providers have been getting them in arms in the days since.
An additional 1,270 Pfizer doses came to the coalition this week as well. There are 23 clinics, hospitals and pharmacies in the region eligible to receive vaccine allocations through the coalition — many other hospitals and pharmacies receive allocations through other channels.
It could take a couple weeks for more J&J vaccine doses — unlike Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines, J&J requires one dose per person — to arrive. State officials expected an initial supply of 45,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine this week, but warned about a lull in supply afterward.
Weller expects the coalition to receive about 1,300 Moderna doses instead next Tuesday. The higher allocation this week was the result of doses being reallocated to south-central Minnesota to get more people age 65 and older vaccinated.
While area counties have a higher percentage of total residents with first doses than the state as a whole, they’re behind the statewide numbers for second doses and age 65 and older vaccinations. About 54.3% of area residents age 65 or older received vaccinations as of Wednesday, according to Weller, compared to closer to 60% statewide.
Gov. Tim Walz set a goal last month to get 70% of residents age 65 and older vaccinated before the end of March, which would then open up eligibility to more groups. Both Walz and Weller expressed confidence in meeting the goal sooner than the end of the month.
“It is realistic that in the next week or two we could hit the 70% mark and then we’ll be moving to the next phase, which is going to be people with specific high-risk conditions and food processing workers,” he said.
South-central Minnesota has several food processing plants. Planning for the next phase is expected to start soon.
An upcoming vaccine clinic in Nicollet County next week will help push the local and state percentages for age 65 and older vaccinations closer to the 70% goal. Nicollet County Health and Human Services will be administering doses by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center’s senior center.
Residents age 65 and older are eligible, as are primary caregivers who support people with complex needs. The county’s flyer for the event encourages people to call 507-934-8557 or email jessalyn.mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us to register.
Leigh Paulsen, 95, received his first dose with his wife last week at Mankato Clinic. He was looking forward to being vaccinated, he said, but wasn’t antsy about it considering the scale of distribution statewide and nationwide.
“We have 300 million people,” he said, referring roughly to the country’s population. “That means you have to give 600 million shots, and that’s a hell of a big job.”
His parents lived through the 1918 influenza pandemic. They didn’t talk about it much, as he recalls, other than a story about a doctor being driven around in a buggy so he could sleep between house calls.
The COVID-19 pandemic reminds him of the polio epidemic from his younger days, another time when people were encouraged to stay home and the country undertook a massive vaccine distribution. Just like he did in late February for COVID, he stepped up to receive his vaccination against polio back then.
Paulsen thanked the clinic, describing his first dose as a well-organized process. He said he'll keep patient for his second dose later this month, adding he plans to keep up the mitigation strategies.
“There’s no use getting excited,” he said. “We’ll sit here, wait, wear our masks and stay home.”
