MANKATO — Updated COVID-19 vaccines are on track to be available ahead of the traditional cold and flu season after receiving federal approval this week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, gave the go-ahead on the vaccine Monday, followed by formal recommendations for Americans 6 months and older by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a day later.
The updated vaccine targets a different strain of COVID-19 than previous vaccines, said Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert, in a statement.
“It’s still a COVID vaccine, but it’s now targeting the XBB.1.5 strain, which has been the omicron-type virus that’s been circulating throughout the U.S. and most parts of the world since the beginning of this year,” she said.
Mayo Clinic Health System anticipates the vaccine will be available in late September.
Pharmacies updated their websites in response to the approval, with CVS and Walgreens currently allowing people to book a future appointment. Walgreens listed Monday as the start of appointments for people 12 and older, while Hy-Vee advised customers to stay tuned for appointment information as it awaits supplies.
The latest COVID-19 vaccine is similar in timing and purpose to annual influenza vaccines.
“I would liken it to the updated influenza vaccine that comes out each year,” Sampathkumar stated. “The influenza vaccine is updated each year as the strains that they protect against change year from year.”
People can receive the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines on the same visits. While hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have slowed down greatly compared to fall and winter surges in past years, data throughout the pandemic showed people who received vaccinations had better outcomes with the illness than people who weren’t vaccinated.
Vaccines remain one of the best tools in the toolbox to fight COVID-19, said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham in a release Wednesday.
“Following these recommendations, eligible Minnesotans should contact their doctors or local pharmacists to schedule an appointment,” she stated. “I would also encourage Minnesotans to make sure their entire family is up to date on their vaccinations so they are well-protected heading into this fall and winter.”
Vaccine uptake wavered as the pandemic went on and boosters and additional doses became available. More than 60% of south-central Minnesota eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine received at least one dose after it first became available, according to data from the state health department at the time.
Among south-central Minnesota counties now, the two highest percentages of residents up to date on their vaccines are 26.3% in Nicollet County and 22.7% in Blue Earth County. The up-to-date rates for residents 65 and older, the most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, are 74.2% in Blue Earth County and 71% in Nicollet County.
Unlike previous vaccines during the pandemic, vaccines could now cost money to receive depending on the provider, according to the health department. Federal officials said the new COVID-19 shots still will be free to most Americans through private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. For the uninsured or underinsured, the CDC is working with health departments, clinics and certain pharmacies to temporarily provide free shots.
