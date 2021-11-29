MANKATO — A new COVID-19 variant of concern hasn't been found in Minnesota or the United States yet, with recent data showing the delta strain is still fueling high transmission rates.
Scientists have been studying the omicron variant's contagiousness and severity since it was first identified in South Africa last week. Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm confirmed in a statement Monday that while health officials are tracking international reports about the omicron variant, the state has no confirmed cases so far.
As public health officials monitor the situation, the delta variant continues to drive COVID-19 test positivity rates upward in south-central Minnesota.
The region combined for about 13.2% of tests resulting in positive cases between Nov. 17-24, a rise from about 11.8% during the prior week, according to the health department's weekly update. Reporting delays related to the Thanksgiving holiday led to the data being released Monday rather than last week.
Test positivity rates at 5% or lower are considered encouraging signs for COVID-19 spread being under control. The south-central region hasn't been below 5% since July and has spiked to some of its highest rates on record this fall, causing an uptick in deaths and straining health care providers.
It's unclear still how the omicron variant compares to delta, which is more contagious than previous strains. Delta accounted for about 99.9% of COVID-19 samples sequenced in the six-state region including Minnesota between Nov. 14-20, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Minnesota built a surveillance system for variants, which Malcolm described as one of the nation's strongest in her statement.
"If an omicron variant infection is found in Minnesota, we will share that information as soon as possible," she stated.
Mayo Clinic is closely monitoring the new variant as well, according to a statement.
"Mayo Clinic will use this time to thoroughly evaluate evidence as it becomes available," the statement said. "We do not know what impact, if any, this will have on the immune response, transmissibility, or specific treatments."
All Mayo Clinic locations, including the health system's hospital in Mankato, have universal masking policies in effect. Mayo Clinic and Malcolm both encouraged Minnesotans to get vaccinated in their statements.
"We remain in a surge of the delta variant now, and staff and patients who are eligible are encouraged to get vaccinated or boosted to reduce their vulnerability to the current predominantly circulating strain," stated Mayo Clinic.
High positivity rates were the case last week in all counties in the south-central region. All nine came in above the 5% threshold — only one, Watonwan County, had a rate below 10%.
Sibley County had the highest positivity rate in the region last week at 16.4%, up from 12.9%. Blue Earth County had a rise from 13.1% to 13.6%, while Nicollet County's rate rose from 11.2% to 14.2%.
Brown, Sibley and Nicollet counties all had among the eight biggest positivity rate increases statewide.
CDC reports through Nov. 27, a few days more recent than the health department's weekly data, were a bit more encouraging. The data, combined with case and hospitalization growth showing signs of slowing statewide, offer some indications that the current wave is reaching its peak, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“It’s my hope that we’re turning the corner on cases hopefully within the next month,” he said.
If the scenario does play out, it would track closely to how 2020 ended. COVID-19 trends during the two years have generally mirrored each other, and a continuation of it would mean the rate spikes this month will give way to declines in December.
The closeness between the two years comes despite this year having the benefit of vaccines on its side, at least for the roughly 55% of area residents who are fully vaccinated. Last year, though, had much higher levels of mitigation strategies in place and a less contagious variant circulating.
Although Thanksgiving adds another variable to consider in the coming weeks, Wingert said it does look like the vaccines are putting a cap on how bad it can get this fall.
“Maybe we’re starting to get as high as we really can with this wave of delta," he said.
