MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had a relatively quiet day for new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Four counties in the region — Brown, Sibley, Faribault and Martin — didn't have any new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The other five counties combined for 12 cases, the smallest one-day increase since June 16.
Blue Earth County's four new COVID cases were the most in the region, followed by three each in Nicollet and Waseca counties.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Waseca County — Three
- Le Sueur County — One
- Watonwan County — One
Statewide, COVID hospitalizations dropped while deaths rose.
Nine more Minnesotans with COVID died, bringing the state's death toll to 1,629 since the pandemic began. The nine latest fatalities linked to the illness tied for the second-highest daily increase in July and so far in August.
The number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care units decreased from 159 to 152.
Hospitalizations outside ICUs dipped from 169 to 153. The figures remain near their highest points since late June.
