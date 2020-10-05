MANKATO — Eight of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday.
The counties combined for 26 cases, a relatively low increase for the region over the last month. Watonwan County was the sole area county without any newly confirmed cases.
Nicollet County's seven new cases were the most in the region, followed by Martin County's five, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County, which typically leads the region in new daily cases, had four new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Nicollet County — Seven
- Martin County — Five
- Blue Earth County — Four
- Sibley County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Brown County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
- Waseca County — One
Statewide, another three Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,083.
